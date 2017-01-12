South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Vicki Bass, 42, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of felony DUI. She also faces misdemeanor charges of probation violation, disregard for traffic device, no proof of insurance and driving while license is suspended.
Brandon Burchfield, 40, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Biloxi Police on charges of burglary of a dwelling and grand larceny, auto.
Edrick Johnson, 47, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of controlled substance violations.
Gail Reid, 54, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, on an indictment of felony bad check.
Jedonnis Dodson, 20, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two charges of burglary, one charge of burglary of an automobile and one charge of burglary of a vehicle.
Jermaine Posey, 35, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by MDOC on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle (joy riding) and contempt of court.
Lily Johnston, 40, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Biloxi Police on charges of burglary of a dwelling and taking away of a motor vehicle.
Mario Monson, 36, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Gulfport Police on three charges of sale of a controlled substance, cocaine base.
Myles Seymour, 28, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of accessory after the fact to robbery.
Nathan Bostwick, 34, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of nonpayment of child support.
Rashad Strickland, 28, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Simmons, 23, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of burglary. He also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance Schedule I or II and a capias warrant.
Sheree Godwin, 34, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of controlled substance violations.
Cody Lee Barton, 36, was arrested Jan. 11 on the charges of violation of probation and possession of stolen property.
Bryan Gonzales, 37, was arrested Jan. 11 on a charge of violation of probation and receiving stolen property.
Cjristopher Pendowski, 43, was arrested Jan. 11 on a charge of possession of meth.
Keesha Vayda, 26, was arrested Jan. 11 on a charge of possession of meth.
Tevaris Price, 32, was arrested Jan. 11 on a charge of violation of probation.
