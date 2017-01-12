Alabama man charged in holdup of discount store

An Alabama man led police on a high-speed chase after allegedly holding up a Dollar Tree in D’Iberville.
D’Iberville police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree on D’Iberville Boulevard about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police said victims reported two black males entered, armed with handguns, and demanded money. Officers who arrived on scene saw a white vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed and tried to stop it D’Iberville officers pursued south on Interstate 110 and into Bloxi before returning to I-110 and then Interstate 10 eastbound.
The vehicle, a Lexus, moved into Jackson County before overturning near the 48-mile marker just west of the Ocean Springs exit. The driver was taken into custody at the scene while the second suspect is still at large.
Arrested was Leglennon Leroy Belt of Hoover, Alabama. Police also recovered an undisclosed amount of money.
Belt was taken to the Harrison County jail and charged with armed robbery under a $300,000 bond set by Judge Albert Fountain. He will be held under no bond for Mobile County on a charge of first degree robbery.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call D’Iberville Police at 228-396-4252 or the Mississippi Coast CrimeStoppers at 877-787-5898 or www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
