‘Mini vacation’ was for 12-pound meth deal, federal drug agent says

Travelers were under surveillance when reached at a truck stop for the delivery of 12 pounds of crystal meth in an $84,000 drug deal, a court document said.
Some of them reportedly were couriers who arrived with meth at the Flying Travel Plaza on an El Expresso Bus about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 9. A Nissan Maxima drove up and took them to adjacent hotels on U.S. 49, a DEA Task Force agent said in a criminal complaint filed in federal court Wednesday.
The deal was brokered by a Mexican drug broker, the agent said.
Carlos Bustos-Tinoco, 34, from the Houston, Texas, area, is a drug supplier who arranged the trip to Gulfport while several women who came along thought they were on vacation, the agent said.
Two children were with the travelers when federal agents arrested Tinoco and four others hours later at the Motel 6 on U.S. 49 in Gulfport’s Orange Grove area.
Several brought their wives
Rene Hernandez, 25, had come on the bus with Kristina Denise Beldin, 30, and a woman who brought a small child with her. Hernandez and Belden were identified in court papers as the drug couriers.
Tinoco’s wife, who also had a child with her, reportedly told federal agents her husband had brought her to Gulfport for a mini-vacation.
Jimmy Penaloza-Lopez, 25, also brought his wife; she was not arrested either. Lopez allegedly told federal agents Tinoco had asked him to come with him to Gulfport to pick up some money, so he invited his cousin, Christian Penaloza-Mondragon, 18, to come along as well, the agent said.
Agents watched as Tinoco, Hernandez and Lopez went in and out of a hotel room, and temporarily stopped surveillance to keep from being noticed, according to the document.
More than 12 pounds seized
The confidential source had arranged for someone else to pick up the meth, and that source was wearing an audio transmitter. Lopez allegedly put a suitcase in the back seat of that person’s car and Tinoco got in the Nissan to drive a short distance from Motel 6 to the EconoLodge to finish the deal.
Agents conducted a traffic stop, arresting Tinoco and Lopez. They arrested Hernandez, Beldin and Mondragon inside a hotel room while the other women and children were in a different hotel room.
A DEA agent retrieved about 6.3 kilos of crystal meth. Twelve pounds, the amount in the deal, is about 5.4 kilos.
All of the adults were questioned, the agent said.
The five arrested are held on suspicion of trafficking in meth. They are held with no bond for appearances in U.S. District Court.
