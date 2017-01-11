Escapees from restitution center captured 70 miles away

Two women who escaped from the Flowood Restitution Center, one of whom had been convicted in Harrison County, were caught Tuesday night, less than 24 hours after they disappeared, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Kayla Renee Armstrong, 29, had been convicted in Harrison County of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Brittany Ann Castens, 30, was convicted of drug possession in Attala County.
Both are on probation for their drug convictions.
They disappeared before dawn on Tuesday and were captured about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in McAdams, the Mississippi Department of Corrections announced in a press release Wednesday.
MDOC investigators and officers with the Hinds County Probation and Parole Office found them at a home in Attala County, more than 70 miles from the restitution center.
Both were taken to the Leake County jail. They each face an escape charge. The status of their probation will be determined in court hearings.
No other details are being released at this time because of the investigation, the news release said.
