He fired gun at a man and struck his house, Gulfport police say

A man with no apparent criminal background fired shots at another man who was standing in front of his own home, police said.
Bullets struck columns on the home but the man was not injured, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Police arrested Damien Rashad Moncrief, 24, Tuesday, on a charge of aggravated assault.
Why Moncrief fired at the man wasn’t clear, Bromen said.
“They have no history together,” he said. “The suspect appears to have been suffering from a medical condition.”
Patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Fortson Drive, Bromen said. The neighborhood is south of Dedeaux Road.
Police found shell casings in the road and several bullet holes in the victim’s home, Bromen said.
The jail docket shows no previous incarcerations for Moncrief.
Moncrief was held at the Harrison County jail on a $200,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
