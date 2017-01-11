South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Russell Myers, 34, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of Schedule II and Schedule III narcotics. He is on hold for St. Tammy Parish's Sheriff's Office.
Amber Bosarge, 35, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by Pass Christian Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Bernell Carter, 41, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Carlos Bustos-Tinoco, 34, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, on a charge of conspiracy. He is on hold for the US Marshals Service.
Cedrick Percy, 27, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of transfer of a controlled substance.
Christian Pemloza-Mondragon, 18, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, on a charge of conspiracy. He is on hold for the US Marshals Service.
Christopher Gary, 42, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by Pass Christian Police on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Damien Moncrief, 24, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of attempted aggravated assault by shooting.
Derrick Bowe, 18, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017 by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Earlisha Hall, 22, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of controlled substance violations and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance.
Howard Hill, 47, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of embezzlement of property borrowed or hired.
Jason Jones, 41, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Jeremy Brown, 40, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of no proof of insurance, driving with no license and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Jimmy Lopez, 25, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, on a charge of conspiracy. He is on hold for the US Marshalls Service.
Joseph Pierce, 51, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Kristina Beldin, 30, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, on a charge of conspiracy. She is on hold for US Marshals.
Madeline Nicklas, 28, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of use of credit or debit card for intent to defraud.
Otis Monceaux, 35, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, by USM on a charge of failure to report name or residence change by a convicted sex offender. He is on hold for Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.
Rene Hernandez, 25, was arrested Jan. 10, 2017, on a charge of conspiracy. He is on hold for the US Marshals Service.
Quinton Steadman, 20, was arrested Jan. 10 on the charge of violation of probation.
Arvis Tolbert, 38, was arrested Jan. 10 on the charges of receiving stolen property, felony pursuit and possession of a controlled substance.
Paul Thibodeaux Jr.,36, was arrested Jan. 10 on the charges of motor vehicle theft, false ID and public drunk.
Comments