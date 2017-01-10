Burglar ran from home, killed neighbor’s dog, police said

A burglary suspect who had been out of jail for less than two hours got spooked inside a home, ran outside and stabbed a dog in a nearby yard, police said.
Police arrested Ricardo Bryan Newsome, 37, Monday on charges of residential burglary and inhumane treatment of an animal. Both crimes were reported in the 2900 block of Monterey Drive, Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
Newsome entered a woman’s home through the back door shortly before 4:25 p.m., Bromen said. He allegedly found a pair of men’s tennis shoes in a bedroom and was walking around in the shoes inside the house.
A construction crew was working on the woman’s home, so the woman at first didn’t think much about seeing a man she didn’t know inside her home, he said.
But Newsome fled and encountered a dog in the backyard of a nearby home, Bromen said.
He reportedly assaulted the dog with a knife and the dog died.
Judge Brandon Ladner set bond on a residential burglary charge at $100,000. The animal charge, under state law, is a misdemeanor.
Newsome had been out of jail about 1-1/2 hours before the burglary. He had spent two nights in the Harrison County jail on charges of DUI other substance, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana or Spice.
Newsome is a felon with convictions of simple assault on an officer and possession with intent to distribute cocaine/heroin.
Gulfport police arrested him in 2004 after he rammed police cars with his vehicle while trying to flee from narcotics officers; he had a child in his car at the time.
His other felony conviction came from an arrest in 2006.
He was on probation on both convictions in 2012, when he was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. His probation was revoked, the jail docket shows.
Comments