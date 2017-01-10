Police say fragrances left store shelf and ended up in a woman’s purse

Police hope a surveillance picture from Stein Mart will help identify a couple sought in the theft of perfumes and colognes from the store in the Edgewater Village shopping center.
The couple were in the department store off Edgewater Drive when fragrances went missing, Police Lt. Christopher De Back said.
Investigators believe the man picked up bottles of fragrances and put them in the woman’s purse, he said.
The woman, wearing a pink spaghetti-strap shirt and pink tennis shoes, was carrying a large black and white purse. The man with her wore a blue and white long-sleeved shirt.
Anyone who knows them or has information about them is asked to call Officer Michael Wheeler at 228-702-3054 or the police department’s criminal investigations unit at 228-435-6112 or police dispatchers at 228-396-0641. Or tipsters can email the police department’s criminal intelligence unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers@gmail.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments