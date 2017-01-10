She was convicted in Harrison County — MDOC says she’s missing

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is looking for two inmates that are missing, including one convicted on the Coast.
MDOC officials say Kayla Renee Armstrong, 29, and Brittany Ann Castens, 31, escaped the Flowood Restitution Center early Tuesday morning. Both are on probation for drug-related charges.
Armstrong was given three years’ probation when sentenced on July 20, 2015, for possession of a controlled substance with intent in Harrison County.
Castens is serving a five-year probationary sentence for possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced on Oct. 19 in Attala County.
If you have any information about their whereabouts, call 662-745-6611.
