Pass cops target suspected drug houses in response to recent shootings

Police on Tuesday searched three homes with suspected drug activity in response to recent drug related shootings and made several arrests, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.
The searches turned up crack cocaine, meth and marijuana and resulted in seven arrests, two of them on felony drug charges, he said.
“The people we targeted with search warrants are not suspects in the shootings,” Hendricks said. “But knowing our recent shootings were drug-related, we are sending a message that illegal drug activity will not be tolerated in our city.”
Tuesday’s searches were in the 600 block of East North Street, 300 blck of Saucier Avenue and 300 block of Mercier Avenue.
Police arrested Henry Tops on a felony crack cocaine possession charge; Amber Bosarge on a felony meth possession charge; and Rachel Tate on a felony child abuse charge.
Two were arrested on misdemeanor charges of both possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Hendricks identified them as Kevin Gary and Tiffany Lopex.
Others arrested, also on misdemeanors, were Crystal Biggs, possession of marijuana; and Christopher Gary, possession of paraphernalia.
The recent shootings occurred Nov. 19 and Jan. 1.
A 26-year-old man was critically wounded in the November shooting on West Railroad. He was sitting in a car in front of a home he was visiting when he was shot twice in the abdomen.
Another man was shot in the chest New Year’s Day at a home he was visiting on Lynn Circle, off Oak Park Drive.
Police described the subject in the latest shooting as slender and between 5-feet 6 inches and 5-feet 10 inches tall with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He wore all black clothing and had a small-caliber handgun.
To give a tip, or report suspected drug activity, call the Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated news report.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
