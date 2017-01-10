South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

Ashten Irby, 29, was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
Angelica Clark, 30, was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of cultivating marijuana.
Braden Harper, 31, was arrested Jan. 9 on the charges of burglary of a shed, petit larceny, receiving stolen property and carrying concealed weapon.
Gene Little, 31, was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of cultivating marijuana.
Jeremy Robinson, 29, was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of possession with intent.
Melvin Anthony Jr., 47, was arrested Jan. 9 on the charges of trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Orlando Lofton, 40, was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Ricardo Newsome, 27,was arrested Jan. 9 on the charges of cruelty to animals and burglary.
Carnell Kirkland, 23, was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of violation of probation.
Keithon Johnson, 37, was arrested Jan. 9 on the charges of transfer of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kenyonte Galmore, 21, was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of violation of probation.
Melissa Norman, 42, was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of forgery.
Travious Grinnell, 27, was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of violation of probation.
