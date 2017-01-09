Felon arrested in shooting that left three wounded — including himself

Federal marshals have found the suspect in a November shooting that left three people — including the shooter — wounded, police said.
Eddie Demetrius Baker, 22, was sought by Biloxi police in the Nov. 3, 2016, shooting in the 200 block of Rodenberg Avenue, Biloxi police Det. Tom Lamb said.
Agents with the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force found Baker about 6 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Motsie Road, Lamb said.
Police found Baker, another man and a woman shot when officers responded to a report of the shooting, Lamb said.
Investigators studied the evidence to determine the sequence of events and identified Baker as the initial shooter, he said. One of the victims reportedly fired back in self defense, striking Baker. None of their wounds were life-threatening. The shooter who fired in self defense will not be charged.
Police obtained an arrest warrant on two counts of aggravated assault and marshals found Baker and turned him over to police.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bonds that total $200,000.
Baker was held at the Harrison County jail.
He’s not eligible to post bail. He was on probation for a cocaine possession conviction and is now held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
