Four sought in theft of truck from Biloxi gas station

Three males and a female are wanted for questioning in the theft of a pickup truck stolen from a beachfront gas station.
Police have released surveillance pictures that show some of the suspects.
Three of them are wanted in the grand larceny of a Toyota pickup truck stolen about 2:28 a.m. Dec. 26 from the Shell gas station at U.S. 90, also known as Beach Boulevard, and Reynoir Street, Det. Tom Lamb said.
The stolen vehicle, a Toyota, has been recovered, but police are trying to identify the suspects, Det. Tom Lamb said.
It’s unclear if the suspects are teens or young adults.
Two males and a female were involved in the theft but a third male was seen with them in the store, Lamb said.
The group apparently reached the gas station in a newer-model Chevrolet or Chrysler four-door car, he said. Three of them went in the store and one male got in a pickup and drove off, to its owner’s surprise.
Anyone with information about the theft or the suspects is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641 or the department’s criminal investigations division at 228-435-6112.
Or tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or visit its website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
