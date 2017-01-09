Teen suspects charged in Gautier armed robbery

Two teenagers disguised themselves in an armed robbery at the Fast Mart on Gautier-Vancleave Road, but both were arrested in a traffic stop, police said.
Jamil Matthews, 16, and James Matthews, 17, were arrested after they were found in a vehicle traveling with its headlights off, Police Lt. Danny Patrick said Monday.
Police recovered evidence from the crime, Patrick said. Both will be charged as adults, he said.
One wore a “wolf” mask and the other wore a red and blue bandana around his face, Patrick said. Only one of them was armed, but both reportedly went in the store.
The teens ran from the holdup, heading toward Cambridge Park, he said.
A police officer found them in a vehicle without its headlights on in the Cambridge Park area, Patrick said. Evidence from the robbery also was recovered in the vehicle, he said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the teens are related.
Both were being held at the Jackson County jail.
The armed holdup was the second armed robbery in Harrison and Jackson Counties within two days.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments