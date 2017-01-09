Woman slain in Vancleave was a mother

A woman killed at her Vancleave home Saturday night was a mother, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed.
But how Elizabeth Corene Jones, 30, was killed and whether her children were home remained unclear Monday morning.
Jones was found in her home on Ridgeland Road about 6 p.m., Ezell said.
“It’s just a sad thing,” Ezell said, adding that additional details in the criminal investigation would be released later Monday.
Meanwhile, Brandon Colby Smith, 32, of Moss Point, is held with no bond on a murder charge in connection with Jones’ death.
Jones was the mother of four children ages 18 months old to 13, said Jessica Ryals, who helps maintain the Vancleave High School Alumni Memorial Page.
Jones had “a great personality” and was loved very much by her family and friends, Ryals said.
She was a 2004 graduate of Vancleave High, Ryals said.
Gautier police arrested Smith early Sunday night on charges of public drunk and possession of paraphernalia.
Sheriff’s investigators questioned Smith and he was arrested on a murder charge. Smith is held at the Jackson County jail.
“It was good police work by Gautier that helped lead to this arrest,” Ezell said.
Smith’s relationship with Jones wasn’t clear. An autopsy is expected to be performed Tuesday.
