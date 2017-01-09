South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots from Jan. 7-8, 2017

Linda Kay Welch, 52, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Jan. 7, 2017, on three counts of sale of a controlled substance.
Christopher Deon Nixon, 43, was arrested Jan. 7, 2017, on a probation warrant involving a controlled substance conviction.
Christopher George White, 26, was arrested Jan. 7, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department on a parole warrant and charges of motor vehicle theft and resisting/obstructing arrest.
Christopher Lamar Cole, 31, was arrested Jan. 7, 2017, on charges of possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) and a controlled substance violation, and misdemeanor charges including traffic violations.
Christopher Lee Breland, 32, was arrested Jan. 8, 2017, by the Pascagoula Police Department, on an NCIC alert.
Corey Ezell Grant, 32, was arrested Jan. 7, 2017, by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for failure to appear in in court on a felony evasion charge and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information.
Jack Price Jr., 53, was arrested Jan. 7, 2017, by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a parole warrant.
Jakira Deangela Mitchell, 22, was arrested Jan. 7, 2017, by the Long Beach Police Department on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor charges of no valid license and no proof of insurance.
Kathryn Maria Russpakka, 25, was arrested by the Long Beach Police Department on Jan. 7, 2017, on a warrant from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department on a marijuana charge.
Kayleigh Jo Hill, 31, was arrested Jan, 8, 2017, by the Gulfport Police Department, on a charge of shoplifting and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
William Thomas Carver, 64, was arrested Jan. 7, 2017, on a charge of possession with intent to distribute meth by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation.
