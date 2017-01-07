Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agent shot multiple times

An agent with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was shot multiple times during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Tyler Wheeler, 25, of the LDWF enforcement division, had pulled over a vehicle in the southbound lane of highway 165 between Bastrop and Sterlington when he was shot, according to a news release. The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m.
The extent of Wheeler's injuries is unknown at this time. Wheeler, of Monroe, has been an LDWF agent for over two years, and is married with one child.
