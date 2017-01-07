Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agent shot multiple times

2:58 Bay officers turn off body cameras during alleged brutality Pause

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

0:44 Biloxi bank robber caught in action

1:16 Gulfport Police Chief on fight video: “That’s sick”

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

0:44 Drive by shooting reported at The Reservation

7:31 Reports from the scene of a shooting after a car crash in D'Iberville

0:36 Former Hancock coach led from courtroom in cuffs after sentencing