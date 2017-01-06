Who are these guys? Biloxi police want to know

Police are asking for help identify two men accused of using a stolen credit card at Wal-Mart a few weeks ago.
The incident occurred Dec. 15 at the Wal-Mart Supercenter on C.T. Switzer Sr. Drive near Edgewater Mall, police Lt. Chris De Back said.
He said the men racked up purchases on the stolen credit card and then drove away in a silver sedan.
The store’s surveillance cameras recorded some grainy photos of the men. Investigators have released the photos to the media.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
