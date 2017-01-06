Police: Raven Longo, 16, found at 54-year-old man’s home

Former Waveland Mayor Tommy Longo’s daughter, who went missing for several weeks, was located at a 54-year-old man’s residence in Pearl River County, according to new details released by Waveland police.
Pearl River County sheriff’s deputies located 16-year-old Raven Longo at a residence on Cecil Smith Road about 4 p.m. Thursday. She had gone missing on Dec. 19, 2016.
The man who lives there is Norman Paul Foster. He is on probation for multiple felony drug convictions, Waveland Police Chief David Allen said.
“We are currently investigating to find out how she arrived at that residence and where else she might have stayed during the time she was missing,” Allen said.
He said charges are “very likely” for anyone who knew she was a runaway and still harbored or transported her.
Waveland police asked for the public’s help to locate Raven Longo on January 4, about two weeks after she had gone missing.
“We waited to put anything out until after school started back, thinking she would show up, but she didn’t,” Allen said.
