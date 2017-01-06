South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017

Alexis Fisher, 23, was arrested Jan. 5 on the charges of possession of cocaine, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and being in park after hours.
Drayton Smith, 67, was arrested Jan. 5 on the charge of possession of a weapon by a felon.
Eddie Baker, 22, was arrested Jan. 5 on two counts of aggravated assault.
Jamie Ladner, 39, was arrested Jan. 5 on two counts burglary, grand larceny and receiving stolen property.
Jonathon Gill, 54, was arrested Jan. 5 on three counts of sexual battery and touching a child for lustful purposes.
Richard Norman, 24, was arrested Jan. 5 on the charge of burglary.
Robert Barnett, 27, was arrested Jan. 5 on the charges of possession with intent and possession of a weaopn by felon.
Telsi Mungia, 42, was arrested Jan. 5 on the charges of possession of cocaine, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and being in park after hours.
Albert Middleton, 38, was arrested Jan. 5 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Brain Brown, 28, was arrested Jan. 5 on the charge of receiving stolen property.
James Weaver, 35, was arrested Jan. 5 on the charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry Williams, 30, was arrested Jan. 5 on the charge of shooting into a dwelling.
Matthew Rigney, 23, was arrested Jan. 5 on the charge of auto burglary.
Nadine Tozer, 28, was arrested Jan. 5 on three counts of credit card fraud.
Rashad Singleton, 32, was arrested Jan. 5 on the charge of uttering forgery.
Schuyler Dillon Rice, 24, was arrested Jan. on the charges of simple assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
