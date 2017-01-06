Biloxi police say man met underage sex partner at church

Police say a Biloxi man is accused of having sexual relations with someone 40 years his junior.
Biloxi Lt. Christopher DeBack said in a press release Jonathan Alan Gill, 54, was arrested Thursday on three counts of sexual battery and one count of touching a child for lustful purposes. DeBack said Biloxi police launched an investigation into Gill at the request of the victim’s mother, who claims the two had been engaged in a sexual relationship for about a year.
He said Gill met the victim through a local church and had engaged in sexual activity a “number of times” at a home in Biloxi.
Gill turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was booked into the Harrison County jail, where his bond was set at $400,000 by Judge Albert Fountain.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments