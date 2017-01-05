Charges likely after Tommy Longo’s teen daughter found safe

Raven Longo, 16, daughter of former mayor Tommy Longo, has been found safe in Pearl River County and has been returned to Hancock County, Police Chief David Allen said.
Longo had been missing since Dec. 19.
A news release from the department said, “The Poplarville Police Department and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office were extremely valuable to the investigation and recovery. However, no further details are going to be released at this time as the investigation is still on going and charges on all people involved are highly likely.”
The Sun Herald will update this story.
