He thought he was grooming a girl for sex. Now he’s going to prison.

2:46 Cliff Allyn's family speaks out about accused killer, cousin Pause

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

0:46 What about all those signs in Ocean Springs?

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic

0:33 Rainy day shoppers

1:37 Dixson the dog's families

4:23 Pet deer shot by game warden

1:04 Customers camp out for Zaxby's