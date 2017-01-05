He thought he was grooming a girl for sex. Now he’s going to prison.

A man who used the internet to coax a 13-year-old girl to have sex with him has been sentenced to prison, sex-offender treatment and lifetime supervision.
Graphic emails show Gulfport resident Gregory Dodd, 54, had groomed the girl to have sex with him in front of her mother. But the girl didn’t exist and neither did the mother, according to Homeland Security Investigations.
Dodd was sentenced on Thursday to 4 years and 3 months in prison. Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. also fined him $3,000 and ordered he comply with sex-offender registry laws.
Dodd is the brother of executed serial killer Westley Dodd, who kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed three boys in 1989.
An undercover HSI agent began communicating with Gregory Dodd via the internet while investigating a website on nontraditional sex acts and fetishes, including incest, an HSI agent has testified. Dodd believed the agent was the mother of a juvenile and began communicating with what he believed was her daughter.
HSI agents arrested Dodd at his home on Gary Street near Bel-Aire Elementary School in April after he made arrangements to meet the fictitious woman and her daughter on 28th Street, where he was working.
Dodd accepted a plea deal in September. He faced maximum penalties of five years in prison and five years to life under supervision.
