January 4, 2017 9:20 PM

3 teens jailed in drive-by shooting; may be charged as adults

By Wesley Muller

Biloxi

Police arrested three teen boys in a drive-by shooting Tuesday.

Officers received a report about 3 p.m. of shots fired from a car in the 300 block of Benachi Avenue, police Lt. Chris De Back said.

The three drove away before officers arrived but a witness described the vehicle and identified the boys, De Back said.

“None of the victims of the drive-by were struck, and no other victims were located,” he said.

A short time later, police found and arrested all three, each on a charge of drive-by shooting. De Back said they will be charged as adults because a gun was used.

They were booked into the Harrison County jail, and Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong set bonds for each at $100,000.

