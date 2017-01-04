3 teens jailed in drive-by shooting; may be charged as adults

Police arrested three teen boys in a drive-by shooting Tuesday.
Officers received a report about 3 p.m. of shots fired from a car in the 300 block of Benachi Avenue, police Lt. Chris De Back said.
The three drove away before officers arrived but a witness described the vehicle and identified the boys, De Back said.
“None of the victims of the drive-by were struck, and no other victims were located,” he said.
A short time later, police found and arrested all three, each on a charge of drive-by shooting. De Back said they will be charged as adults because a gun was used.
They were booked into the Harrison County jail, and Justice Court Judge Bruce Strong set bonds for each at $100,000.
