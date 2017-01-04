Police smelled pot but they found meth. Lots of it.

The smell of marijuana coming from a car during a traffic stop has led to a passenger’s guilty plea to distributing meth.
Drequille Marqeise “Dre” Nixon, 23, admitted he’s a drug supplier when a Gulfport police officer questioned occupants of a car in August, federal court papers show.
Police found about 3.4 pounds or about 1.5 kilos of meth, a large amount of cash and a .40-caliber handgun in the vehicle and Nixon claimed responsibility for all of it, a DEA Task Force agent said in a document. He also had a misdemeanor amount of marijuana in his possession.
Nixon accepted a plea deal Wednesday on a meth distribution charge punishable by 10 years to life in prison. His sentencing is set for April 4.
The traffic stop had been conducted Aug. 20 on 28th Street. The vehicle had an expired tag.
The driver and the other passenger were released.
Nixon had about $25,000 on him and said told police he carries a firearm for protection in case he’s robbed, a document said.
At the time, Nixon was out of jail on bond after indictment on a marijuana distribution charge from an arrest in Hattiesburg.
Nixon admitted he’s smoked as much as half an ounce of marijuana a day in the past year, a detention order said.
He has been held since his arrest.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments