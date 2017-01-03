What’s inside your cooler? The lid may indicate if it’s been stolen

If you’ve recently bought or received a white or tan custom-made cooler, it’s possibly a stolen TripleTail Cooler. More than 100 of them were stolen the week before Christmas.
The coolers are made in China for TripleTail Coolers of Bay St. Louis and are distributed to retail stores after decals have been placed on them, said owner John Michael Alexander of Bay St. Louis.
The coolers, which look similar to another high-end brand, were stolen from a Waveland storage facility in mid-December before decals had been placed on them.
However, each cooler has the word TripleTail molded on the inside of the lid, the latches and the bottom, Alexander said.
Alexander rents storage space in Waveland to hold his inventory. He said he places one of two types of TripleTail decals on them just before they’re taken to stores that sell them.
Police are looking for any information and they want to know if the coolers are being sold in stores without the decals.
“It’s been a big setback for my business,” said Alexander. “I’m just hoping police can recover as many of them as they can.”
Alexander promotes them as “high-end coolers with low-end prices.”
The coolers are sold in hunting, fishing and sporting goods stores.
To give a tip, call the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or Alexander at 601-916-4947.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
