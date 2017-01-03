What’s inside your cooler? The lid may indicate if it’s been stolen

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports' Pause

0:33 Rainy day shoppers

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

1:37 Dixson the dog's families

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:13 Meridian wins Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic

1:41 USM hopes to turn oysters into gold

1:52 What happens when an elf goes off his shelf?

1:42 Hancock children donate more than 1,000 pounds of food