Deputies search for man wanted in Diamondhead hotel hold-up

Diamondhead Hancock County Sheriff’s officials are searching for a man they say robbed a hotel Monday evening.
Sheriff’s Investigator Glenn Grannon said at about 6:30 p.m. a man entered the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites near the eastbound exit 16 off Interstate 10.
The man revealed a semi-automatic pistol to the hotel clerk and demanded cash, Grannon said, and fled with the cash drawer.
Video surveillance footage captured the incident, and sheriff’s officials have released a photo of the suspect and the car he was driving, a light-colored sedan.
