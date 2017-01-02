South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Jan. 1. 2017.

Jason Ledford, 35, was arrested Jan. 1, 2017, by Biloxi Police on a charge of arson of a vehicle.
Antonio Wells, 32, was arrested Jan. 1, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a controlled substance violations charge.
Edio Carrillo, 35, was arrested Jan. 1, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a foreign fugitive warrant. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of DUI first offense.
Elijah Dunomes, 25, was arrested Jan. 1. 2017, by Gulfport Police on charges of burglary and malicious mischief. He also faces misdemeanor charges of public drunk, driving with a suspended license, and two probation violations.
Eric Fairley, 42, was arrested Jan. 1, 2017 by Moss Point Police on an NCIC hit. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of simple possession of marijuana.
Gerald Sellers, 32, was arrested Jan. 1, 2017 by Moss Point Police on a charge of aggravated assault by use of a deadly weapon or other means.
Joseph Barrilleaux, 54, was arrested Jan. 1, 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of aggravated domestic violence. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of DUI test refusal.
Kenny Bullock, 29, was arrested Jan. 1. 2017, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Michael Turnley, 36, was arrested Jan. 1, 2017 by Ocean Springs Police on a probation violation charge.
Ranulfo Gregorio, 27, was arrested Jan. 1, 2017, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a foreign fugitive warrant. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of public drunk.
Sandra Bounds, 54, was arrested Jan. 1, 2017, by Waveland Police on a charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. She also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, contempt of court, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, no insurance and false identifying information.
