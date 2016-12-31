South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Dec. 30, 2016.

Stephen Hagin, 28, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on charges of murder and grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Aaron Mitchell, 19, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and felony possession of a controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Alfred Thomas, 33, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by D'Iberville Police on a charge o f DUI 3rd offense within in 5-year period.
Andre Young, 55, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of prescription forgery.
Billy Rice, 31, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Ocean Springs Police on charges of domestic violence, aggravated assault and an NCIC hit.
Carlton Campbell, 36, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, no tag and no resident fishing license.
Isaac Hartwell, 24, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on felony charges of statutory rape, burglary of a shed and two counts of receiving stolen property.
Jacob Adcock, 23, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Joseph Woodcock, 30, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charges of burglary of a dwelling and three counts of receiving stolen property. He also faces a misdemeanor receiving stolen property charge.
Kelly Humphries, 28, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by MDOC on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Garcia, 53, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Hancock County Sheriff's Office on a charge of aggravated assault, domestic violence. He also faces a charge of resisting or obstructing arrest by motor vehicle.
Lauren Kahl, 21, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Pass Christian Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, cocaine hydrochloride. She also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, expired vehicle tag and a bench warrant.
Matthew Williams, 42, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a charge of embezzlement.
Robert Bourgeois, 19, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Biloxi Police on two charges of burglary of an automobile.
Shonda Martin, 23, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of robbery; threat to injure person or relative at another time.
Terrick Derk, 38, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of credit card fraud.
Tranquilla McGree, 30, was arrested Dec. 30, 2016, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of felony DUI, third offense within a 5-year period.
Yohannes Tekle, 57, was booked into the Jackson County jail on Dec. 30, 2016, by Ocean Springs Police on a charge of possession of stolen property.
