Armed robberies of Coast stores increase during December

Armed robberies of stores have been on the rise in December, with seven reported this month in Harrison and Jackson counties.
In comparison, the region had one store holdup in November and two in October, according to a Sun Herald review of crimes reported by police.
Gulfport had three of the armed heists.
“That doesn’t show me there’s an uptick in Gulfport, but the numbers coastwide may be,” Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
There were two armed holdups in Biloxi — both within 30 minutes of each other — and one each in D’Iberville, Harrison County and Pascagoula. A good Samaritan was stabbed in the Harrison County holdup.
Gulfport’s latest armed story robbery occurred Thursday night at the Dollar General on O’Neal Road off Mississippi 605. An armed robber also held up that store in June.
Gunmen have hit three Dollar General stores in the two counties this month, along with a gas station, restaurant, auto parts store, a cellphone store.
They’ve also hit a gas station and diner in early-morning hours, an auto parts store at night and a cellphone store in broad daylight.
What makes stores like a Dollar General or gas station a target?
It could be a combination of reasons, Bromen said.
The stores are open late, they’re not always crowded and some are located near an intersection that gives a quick getaway, he said. And they have their largest amount of cash on hand near closing.
“It’s a path of least resistance,” Bromen said, “but nobody’s going to get a ton of money in robbing a store these days.”
People rob for different reasons, including trying to feed a drug habit, to feed a family or because they’re desperate, he said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
