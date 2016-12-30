Ocean Springs e-cigarette store targeted in burglary

A homeless man who burglarized an electronic cigarette and liquid tobacco store was found about a week later with the stolen merchandise, police said.
Police arrested Roy H. Maness, 41, on a commercial burglary charge Friday in the Dec. 21 break-in of eZvapors. The store is on U.S. 90, also known as Bienville Boulevard, just west of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
Maness broke in through a side door, but it’s unclear if he did it alone, police Capt. William Jackson said.
Police found him at Handy and Robinson streets, Jackson said.
Maness was held in the Ocean Springs jail pending an initial court appearance before Judge Matthew Mestayer.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 288-875-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments