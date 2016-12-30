When they found stolen property at his home, they went looking for him

Stolen property, including three trailers and a truck, have been found and have led to a Long Beach man’s arrest, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Joseph Scott Woodcock Jr., 30, was arrested Friday on four counts of receiving stolen property. Three of the charges are felonies and the total property value exceeds $10,000, he said.
The property had been reported stolen in Long Beach and Pass Christian. Investigators found the missing property on Wednesday.
“Some of the property was behind his house and some was on another piece of property,” Peterson said.
Woodcock lives in the 20000 block of Norrell Drive.
Hancock County deputies found Woodcock in the 2000 block of Rocky Hill Dedeaux Road in Kiln, he said, and turned him over to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Woodcock was being held at the Harrison County jail.
Judge Melvin Ray set bonds on the felony charges at a total of $150,000. His bond on the misdemeanor charge is $500.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
