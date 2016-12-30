Woman held in thefts of car dolly and trailer found burned

Police have arrested the second of four suspects wanted in the thefts of a car dolly and an enclosed trailer, the latter found destroyed by fire.
Police arrested Sandie Bourgeois Houston, 25, Thursday on two counts of grand larceny.
Houston was held at the Harrison County jail on bonds of $100,000 set by Judge Melvin Ray.
Both thefts were reported on Dec. 6, Detective Brad Gross said.
Karl Michael Carpenter, 33, a felon on probation, was arrested Tuesday on the same charges.
Gross identified the other suspects as Jeffrey Mark Kieff, 28, and his wife, Danielle Amber Kieff, 29. They are held at the St. Tammany Parish jail in Louisiana, where they face other felony charges.
The four are suspected in the Dec. 2 theft of a trailer taken from a man’s yard on Parkwood Drive while he was out of town, Det. Brad Gross said. The trailer held a motorcycle body, engine and other motorcycle parts. They also are accused of stealing a car dolly from Smith Goodyear Tire & Auto Services on Pineville Road.
The trailer was found burned in woods behind a Bay St. Louis casino. It had been set on fire intentionally, Gross said.
The dolly was found in a Bay St. Louis cul-de-sac abandoned since Hurricane Katrina, he said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments