Armed robbery at auto parts store didn’t end as planned

Two employees of an auto parts store held an armed robber until a police officer in the area arrived, Police Lt. Doug Adams said.
Police arrested Deandre Marquis Lavelle Jordan, 24, shortly after they received a call of an armed robbery about 9 p.m. Thursday.
The holdup occurred at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Denny Avenue, also known as U.S. 90. The store is just east of Liberty Street.
Two workers detained Jordan, who apparently was injured in a scuffle.
“He had what appeared to be a Smith & Wesson,” Adams said, “but it turned out to be a BB gun.”
Jordan was being held with no bond at the Jackson County jail. Jordan’s last known address is in Mobile, Alabama, Adams said.
He also is wanted on other charges elsewhere. Jordan’s name had been listed on the National Crime Information Center computer database of wanted persons. Those charges weren’t immediately available.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
