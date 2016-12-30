South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Dec. 29, 2016.

Steven Taylor, 35, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, meth; possession of a controlled substance, marijuana; credit card fraud and controlled substance violations.
Brandon Bradley, 29, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by the FBI on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Fairley, 35, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of controlled substance violations. He also faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
Christopher Green, 25, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Gulfport Police on a charge of burglary, all but a dwelling.
Deandre Jordan, 24, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Pascagoula Police on charges of armed robbery and an NCIC hit.
Glendel Madden, 30, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by MDOC on a felony malicious mischief charge.
Gloria Scott, 51, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Gautier Police on a charge of false pretense. She also faces misdemeanor charges of suspended driver's license, expired license tag, no proof of insurance and resisting arrest.
Jessica Miller, 31, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two charges of credit card fraud.
John Latham, 57, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Community Narcotics Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; meth.
Jonathan Jolly, 50, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Markayle Beans 28, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Octavius Smith, 21, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Moss Point Police on an NCIC hit.
Pamela Guerrero, 33, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on two charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Paul Howell, 32, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by MDOC on a controlled substance violation.
Samuel Milazzo, 32, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of insurance fraud.
Sandie Houston, 25, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Long Beach Police on two charges of grand larceny.
Trevor Smith, 20, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a felony charge of change or mutilation of a motor vehicle identification number. He also faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, no insurance a a justice court probation violation.
Willie Walker, 35, was arrested Dec. 29, 2016, by MDOC on a charge of DUI third or subsequent conviction.
