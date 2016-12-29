Someone robbed another dollar store in Gulfport

Police responded to a report of an armed robbery Thursday night at a Dollar General store on O’Neal Road.
Gulfport police spokesman Sgt. Joshua Bromen said officers received the call at 8:48 p.m. from the Dollar General in the 11300 block of O’Neal Road.
A man wearing dark clothing entered the store, brandished a weapon and demanded money from the cash register. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the man fled the store and appeared to be headed west, Bromen said.
No one was injured in the incident, and it’s not yet clear what type of weapon was used.
As of about 9:30 p.m., detectives were headed to the store to conduct more interviews and review surveillance footage, Bromen said.
Thursday’s incident follows a string of recent robberies at Dollar General stores along the Coast, including one on Monday, one about two weeks ago and a third earlier this month.
Comments