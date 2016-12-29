Man who cut off ankle monitor and left meth behind will face feds

A man on parole for a drug conviction ran and cut off his ankle monitor after narcotics agents showed up for a meth deal, an affidavit says.
Brandon Teresco “Slim” Bradley, 29, was on the lam for three months as George County narcotics agents and others documented evidence leading to warrants and a criminal complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court.
He had disappeared in March after agreeing to sell a quarter of an ounce of crystal meth in Bradley Hole, a wooded area between his home on Bradley Loop Road and Bradley Road near Lucedale, the document said.
“Bradley is known to hang out and sell drugs at his residence,” an FBI Task Force officer wrote in his affidavit.
After Bradley ran off on foot from drug agents, the document said, they searched his Chevrolet Avalanche, which was parked at his home. Agents said they seized 311 grams, or 3/4 of a pound, of crystal meth with an estimated street value of about $15,000.
Other items they reported seizing included about 109 grams of marijuana, 14 doses of Xanax, seven bullets for a .40-caliber handgun and two digital scales. Agents also found a Gangster Disciple street gang pillow and a Crown Royal bag with empty plastic bags.
He was captured June 29 at Greywood Glen apartments in Pascagoula by George County deputies, federal marshals, state narcotics agents and state probation officers. He was arrested on state charges of aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing law enforcement.
Bradley was taken to prison to complete his four-year sentence for delivery of a controlled substance.
An initial court appearance in federal court is pending.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
