South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Darlene Twiggs, 56, was arrested Dec. 28 on the charges of possession of meth and possession of heroin.
Allen Bell, 36, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of grand larceny.
Casious Holloway, 24, was arrested Dec. 28 on the charges of possession of stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Cheryl Phelps, 26, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of possession of meth.
Jariel Peterson, 25, was arrested Dec. 28 on two counts of armed robbery.
Jimmy Phan, 30, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of possession with intent.
Justin Marshall, 23, was arrested Dec. 28 on two counts of armed robbery.
Noah Mobley, 19, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of possession with intent.
William Crawford, 55, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of possession with intent.
Zachary Snyder, 24, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to distribute.
Colton DeLaughter, 19, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of violation of probation.
Curtis Gillett, 30, was arrested Dec. 28 on two counts of transfer of a controlled substance.
Darryl Williams, 46, was arrested Dec. 28 on the charges of felony pursuit and receiving stolen property.
Geovanni Heron, 23, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kimberly Dearmon, 46, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of embezzlement.
Megan McCarthy, 20, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of possession with intent.
Theron Whitlock, 22, was arrested Dec. 28 on two counts of armed robbery.
Willie Dove, 27, was arrested Dec. 28 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
