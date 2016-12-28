Crime

She used her company credit card for play at Biloxi casino, police say

A woman’s use of a company credit card at a Biloxi casino has led to an embezzlement charge involving more than $5,000, police said.

Kimberly Diane Dearmon, 46, of Chickasaw, Alabama, turned herself in Wednesday at the Biloxi Police Department after learning of a warrant for her arrest, Detective Brock Newell said.

Dearmon used the card for cash advances at a casino and for other personal expenses during her business travels, he said.

The unauthorized purchases occurred over about four months, starting in January while Dearmon worked for Agri-AFC, a crop and fertilizer company, Newell said.

“She was traveling to different states for her job and began to use her company card for a little bit here and a little bit there,” he said. “The credit card statement includes purchase that coincide with her trip to a Biloxi casino.”

She played baccarat, Newell said.

Dearmon was booked at the Harrison County jail and briefly on a $15,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain before she was released on bail.

The criminal case will be sent to a Harrison County grand jury.

