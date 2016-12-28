They were jailed Christmas Eve and could ring in 2017 behind bars

A local couple could ring in the new year behind bars. They were jailed on high bonds early Christmas Eve after officials said a raid led to multiple drug and firearm charges.
Jeremy Wayne Everidge and Brigitte Jackson-Everidge are each held on bonds in excess of $100,000 on nine felony counts. They were each arrested on four counts of possession with intent to distribute drugs and five counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Both have felony drug convictions.
Her bonds total $125,000. His bonds total $105,000.
Deputies with a search warrant went to the couple’s home on Eighth Street in Bay St. Louis late Friday night, said Cmdr. Jeremy Skinner of the Hancock County sheriff’s narcotics division.
When no one answered the door, Skinner said deputies went in and found Bridittie Everidge locked in a bathroom.
Skinner said her husband drove up during the search, and deputies reportedly found a firearm in his vehicle.
Narcotics officers seized about a half-ounce of meth, a quarter-pound of marijuana, a large number of prescription pills and five firearms, he said.
Sheriff’s Lt. Bill Covington identified one of the firearms as a short-barrel shotgun, he said.
The couple remained at the Hancock County jail on Wednesday.
Court hearings are set for Jan. 17, the Hancock County jail docket shows.
