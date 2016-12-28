South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Daniel Collins, 47, was arrested Dec. 27 on the charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving with suspended license and disobeying a traffic sign.
Antwar Ashley, 22, was arrested Dec. 27 on a charge of possession with intent.
James Ballard, 46, was arrested Dec. 27 on a charge of motor vehicle theft.
Karl Carpenter, 33, was arrested Dec. 27 on two counts of grand larceny.
Christpher Freeman, 21, was arrested Dec. 27 on a charge of violation of probation.
Daoud Simmons, 25, was arrested Dec. 27 on a charge of possession of burglary tools.
Eric Stallone, 18, was arrested Dec. 27 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Garrett White, 18, was arrested Dec. 27 on a charge of possession of crack.
James Perrette III was arrested Dec. 27 on the charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, DUI, reckless driving, speeding and violation of probation.
Lacey Jones, 29, was arrested Dec. 27 on two counts of motor vehicle theft.
Michael McNamee, 51, was arrested Dec. 27 on a charge of violation of probation.
Richard Page, 25, was arrested Dec. 27 on a charge of grand larceny.
