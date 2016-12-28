An SUV stolen on Christmas part of larger auto-theft ring, sheriff says

Five people have been arrested in what Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is calling an auto-theft ring.
Ezell said in a press release that Eric Crews, Jacob Teague, Joshua Wenger, Pam Ryan and Lacey Jones have all been arrested on two counts each of taking of a motor vehicle.
He said deputies responded to a burglary in process at an auto auction business near Moss Point around 8 p.m. December 25. A white SUV was driven off the property, Ezell said. The stolen vehicle was spotted Monday morning and stopped by deputies. Crews were driving the vehicle and was arrested during the stop.
Crews’ arrest, Ezell said, led to the arrest of Teague, Wenger, Ryan and Jones.
Eight vehicles, including the SUV, were recovered. Ezell said the investigation is ongoing and at least two more vehicles are believed to have been stolen.
