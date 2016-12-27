Police: Armed man ordered customers to floor in Dollar General holdup

An armed man ordered customers at a Dollar General store to lie on the floor as he demanded money from a clerk, police said.
An employee of the store on Lemoyne Boulevard called 911 to report an armed robbery in progress about 10:30 p.m. Monday, police Capt. Marty Griffin said.
Witnesses described the man as in his early 20s and about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall. They reported the man is black and covered his face with a gray bandana. He was wearing a blue hoodie, gloves, blue jeans and black shoes.
The man walked into the store waving a silver or gray semi-automatic handgun and began giving orders, Griffin said.
The robber left with cash and cigarettes in a Dollar General plastic bag and took a Nook tablet as he left the store, then ran north behind the building, Griffin said.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information about the crime or the robber is asked to call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
