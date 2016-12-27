Stolen trailer, car dolly turn up. Long Beach police make arrest.

A man has been arrested in thefts of an enclosed trailer and a car dolly that police say were stolen on the same day from two locations.
Police arrested Karl Michael Carpenter, 33, on Tuesday on two counts of grand larceny.
They believe Carpenter had help in the Dec. 6 thefts, Detective Brad Gross said.
The trailer, which had Harley-Davison emblems on it, held a 1960 Sony Triumph motorcycle body and a 2006 engine and other motorcycle parts. It was taken from a residence on Parkwood Drive.
The trailer was found “burned down” in Bay St. Louis, presumably to cover up the crime, Gross said. It was identified by its vehicle-identification number, he said.
The car dolly was taken from outside of Smith Goodyear Tire & Auto Services on Pineville Road.
It also was found in Bay St. Louis, Gross said.
Detectives heard of Carpenter’s possible involvement and began investigating him, Gross said.
Carpenter was held at the Harrison County jail on bonds that total $90,000 and he was held with no bond on a probation warrant. He is on probation for a residential burglary in Hancock County, the Harrison County jail docket said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
