Update: Wanted woman ‘making the rounds’ in purse thefts, police say

Surveillance cameras at a medical office show a woman sought in a series of purse thefts and in the use of stolen credit cards, Biloxi police said.
The woman shown in photographs released by police on Tuesday was wearing glasses and carrying a large white purse.
“She is making the rounds, stealing purses at medical offices and going to different towns to use the cards she stole,” Officer Michael Wheeler said.
“The white purse is her own and she is using it to hide smaller purses or wallets as she steals them. The stolen cards are being used to buy gift cards and such.”
She made several rounds on Dec. 12, he said.
After stealing a purse at a Biloxi medical office, she went to D’Iberville and used the credit cards she’d stolen at a department store, Wheeler said. From there, she allegedly drove to Pascagoula, stole another purse and then drove to Mobile to use the stolen cards.
“She’s wanted in four thefts in Pascagoula,”Wheeler said.
To give a tip, call Wheeler at 228-702-3054, the Biloxi Police Department dispatch office at 228-392-0641 or its Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or email the department’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
