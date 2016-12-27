Sheriff says burglary fugitive arrested in Long Beach

A man wanted on a warrant for violating the terms of his probation was arrested Friday.
Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Michael Dean Holland, 61, was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation on a burglary conviction. The warrant was issued through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Peterson said a call reporting a suspicious person in the area of Ladner Road West and Vidalia Road led to Holland’s arrest. He was arrested about 11:40 p.m.
Holland was taken to the Harrison County jail, where he is being held without bond.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
