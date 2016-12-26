Man with sawed-off shotgun made threats to officers, police warn

Police issued a safety alert for South Mississippi law enforcement officers Monday after receiving a call about a man apparently angry with authorities and possibly riding around in a red car carrying a sawed-off shotgun, Gulfport Deputy Chief Chris Loposser said Monday.
“Apparently, we received a phone call about a guy making some threatening remarks about law enforcement,” Loposser said. “This is really a safety bulletin. We are just letting the guys know to keep their wits about them and be safe.”
Gulfport police alerted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department about the potential threat so they could share the information with other law enforcement agencies.
Sheriff Troy Peterson said the information was shared with other Coast law enforcement agencies to ensure officer safety in the event they run across the driver.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
