Pascagoula man cited for firing shots at post-Christmas day party

A Pascagoula man arrested early Monday morning is accused of firing shots after an argument with someone at a post-Christmas Day party, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Jackson County deputies made the arrest after responding to a report of shots fired in the 14500 block of Lemoyne Boulevard in Jackson County’s St. Martin community.
After going to the scene, deputies learned the identity of the suspect, identified as William Liddell Jr., 20, who was taken into custody at convenience store in Pascagoula. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm.
No one was injured in the incident.
Liddell was one of many attending the holiday get together.
It’s unclear what Liddell was arguing with someone about before he fired the random shots. He remained jailed in Jackson County late Monday morning.
