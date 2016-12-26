Store clerk bound, robbed at gunpoint by trio suspected in similar crimes

Jackson County authorities are searching for three men who forced a store clerk to the ground, tied her up and robbed her at gunpoint early Monday morning, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday.
The same three suspects, all black males wearing gloves and black clothing, are believed to the same individuals responsible for a Dec. 20 break-in at an Ocean Springs Shell station and an attempted robbery at Polk’s Drugs in Jackson County’s St. Martin community.
The latest robbery occurred in the early morning hours Monday at the Shell gas station and convenience store in the 1200 block of Main Street in the St. Andrews community.
Once the trio had bound the clerk, Ezell said, they stole the store’s safe, an ATM machine and the store’s surveillance equipment. Investigators believe customers may have stopped by the store during the robbery, but probably thought it was closed because the suspects had shut off the lights inside.
The suspects left the store in a vehicle, though a description was not available.
In the earlier incident at the Ocean Springs Shell station, the suspects also stole an ATM machine and a store safe. The suspects never made entry into Polk’s Drugs.
The sheriff is advising residents not to approach anyone they believe may be responsible because they are considered armed and dangerous.
To report information, call 911, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or log on to mscoastcrimestoppers.com to leave a tip. Rewards of up to $1,000 are offered for information leading to an arrest.
