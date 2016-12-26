South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Dec. 25, 2016

Sonya Hollis, 46, was arrested Dec. 25, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Alexander Morales, 36, was arrested Dec. 25, 2016, by Biloxi Police on a foreign warrant. He is being held for ICE. He also faces misdemeanor charges of DUI first offense, careless driving, no license and no insurance.
Amber Mullis, 23, was arrested Dec. 25, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on an indictment.
David Mendoza, 26, was arrested Dec. 25, 2016, by D'Iberville Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I or II.
Gloria Lockhart, 52, was arrested Dec. 25, 2016, by Jackson County Sheriff's Office on charge of grand larceny and possession of a scheduled substance.
Jarred Reynolds, 32, was arrested Dec. 25, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of burglary.
John Blackwell, 32, was arrested Dec. 25, 2016, by Long Beach Police on a charge of attempted burglary of a dwelling.
Robert Scioneaux, 27, was arrested Dec. 25, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth.
Robert Thomas, 39, was arrested Dec. 25, 2016, by Harrison County Sheriff's Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, meth. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
